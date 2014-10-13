FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Ebola scare at Boston's Logan Airport - CDC
#Healthcare
October 13, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

No Ebola scare at Boston's Logan Airport - CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there was no Ebola scare at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday after concerns were raised when five passengers with flu-like symptoms were removed from a flight that landed there.

“There was not an Ebola scare at Boston’s Logan Airport,” Shelly Diaz, a CDC spokeswoman, said.

Emergency crews in protective gear removed the passengers from Emirates flight 237 after it had arrived from Dubai on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

