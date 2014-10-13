FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sick passengers removed from flight at Boston's Logan Airport - official
October 13, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Sick passengers removed from flight at Boston's Logan Airport - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emergency crews in protective gear removed five passengers with flu-like symptoms from an airplane at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Port Authority said.

The Emirates flight 237 was from Dubai, and none of the ill passengers had recently been to West Africa, said spokesman Matthew Brelis.

The region is in the midst of a deadly Ebola outbreak.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the people were wearing protective gear when they went on board the plane and removed the passengers,” Brelis said.

He was not immediately able to provide further details. (Reporting by Daniel Lovering; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
