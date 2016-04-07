FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Family seeks damages over VA suicide hotline failure
April 7, 2016

Family seeks damages over VA suicide hotline failure

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The family of a U.S. Army veteran who killed himself last year after calling a Department of Veterans Affairs suicide crisis hotline and being sent to voicemail is seeking $18 million in damages from the government and a private contractor.

Mindy Murillo, the widow of Thomas Young, filed a claim for wrongful death against the VA on Tuesday under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which allows veterans and their families to seek damages from the department. If the VA denies or does not respond to the claim in six months, Young’s family can sue.

