8 months ago
Court of Claims ordered to reconsider denial of vaccine compensation
January 4, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 8 months ago

Court of Claims ordered to reconsider denial of vaccine compensation

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ordered the Court of Federal Claims to reconsider a decision denying compensation from the government to a man claiming he developed a neurological disease as a result of standard vaccines.

The unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday also ordered that the case be assigned to a new special master because the one previously assigned repeatedly disobeyed court orders not to diagnose the man, Jessie Contreras.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2izwPES

