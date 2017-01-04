Court of Claims ordered to reconsider denial of vaccine compensation

A federal appeals court has ordered the Court of Federal Claims to reconsider a decision denying compensation from the government to a man claiming he developed a neurological disease as a result of standard vaccines.

The unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday also ordered that the case be assigned to a new special master because the one previously assigned repeatedly disobeyed court orders not to diagnose the man, Jessie Contreras.

