Gates, UK take lead in $7.5 bln pledge for children's vaccines

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - International donors led by Bill Gates and Britain pledged $7.5 billion on Tuesday for vaccines to immunise 300 million children in poor countries against potentially deadly diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, Germany’s development minister said.

At a Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) conference in Berlin, the British government and the Microsoft founder once again topped the donations at about $1.5 billion each. German Development Minister Gerd Mueller said the donors had actually beaten GAVI’s target by pledging $7.54 billion. (Reporting by Stephen Brown)