Antitrust class action over Sanofi vaccine bundling certified
October 1, 2015 / 11:57 PM

Antitrust class action over Sanofi vaccine bundling certified

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has certified a class action brought by doctors who say they were overcharged for vaccines by French drugmaker Sanofi SA through an illegal bundling scheme.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo of the District of New Jersey ruled Wednesday that the effect of Sanofi’s alleged conduct on all of the roughly 26,000 doctors was similar enough for the lawsuit to proceed as a class action.

