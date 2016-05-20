FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edwards unit wins $70 mln verdict in heart valve trade secrets case
May 20, 2016 / 10:14 PM / a year ago

Edwards unit wins $70 mln verdict in heart valve trade secrets case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Medical device maker Neovasc Inc has been hit with a $70 million jury verdict in a trade secret lawsuit filed by a former client, Edwards Lifesciences Corp unit CardiAQ Valve Technologies Inc.

The jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts handed down the verdict on Thursday, a day after it began deliberating. The jury found that Neovasc misappropriated CardiAQ’s trade secrets related to heart valve replacement technology while providing valve assembly services to CardiAQ.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/256LWp7

