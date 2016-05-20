Edwards unit wins $70 mln verdict in heart valve trade secrets case

Medical device maker Neovasc Inc has been hit with a $70 million jury verdict in a trade secret lawsuit filed by a former client, Edwards Lifesciences Corp unit CardiAQ Valve Technologies Inc.

The jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts handed down the verdict on Thursday, a day after it began deliberating. The jury found that Neovasc misappropriated CardiAQ’s trade secrets related to heart valve replacement technology while providing valve assembly services to CardiAQ.

