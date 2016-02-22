U.S. seeks to curb Vascular Solutions' strategy in mislabeling trial

Federal prosecutors have accused defense lawyers for medical device maker Vascular Solutions Inc of “encouraging jury nullification” in a criminal trial over charges the company sold one of its products for unapproved uses.

Minnesota-based Vascular Solutions is accused of marketing its Vari-Lase Short Kit varicose vein product, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration only for treatment of superficial varicose veins, as a treatment for deeper veins.

