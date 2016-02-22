FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seeks to curb Vascular Solutions' strategy in mislabeling trial
February 22, 2016 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. seeks to curb Vascular Solutions' strategy in mislabeling trial

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors have accused defense lawyers for medical device maker Vascular Solutions Inc of “encouraging jury nullification” in a criminal trial over charges the company sold one of its products for unapproved uses.

Minnesota-based Vascular Solutions is accused of marketing its Vari-Lase Short Kit varicose vein product, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration only for treatment of superficial varicose veins, as a treatment for deeper veins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24mBo5A

