A lawyer for Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co on Monday urged a federal appeals court to revive a patent on its top-selling cancer drug Velcade, which faces generic competition later this year.

Before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, WilmerHale's William Lee stressed that the patent, which would protect Velcade until 2022, covers a new chemical compound - a stable form of the drug's active ingredient, bortezomib.

