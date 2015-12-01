Supreme Court to consider preemption of Vermont claims data law

Dec 1 -

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case over whether a Vermont law requiring self-insured employee health plans to report claims data to the state is preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The case has drawn national attention because many states collect claims data from healthcare payers, including insurance companies and self-insured employee health plans. Vermont’s current data collection law has been in effect since 2009.

