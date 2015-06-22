Foreign investors' Vioxx lawsuits escape dismissal

(Reuters) - A federal judge has refused to dismiss seven lawsuits filed by foreign investment fund managers accusing drugmaker Merck & Co Inc of concealing from investors the risks of its now withdrawn painkiller Vioxx.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler of the District of New Jersey ruled on Friday that the fund managers, which include Germany’s Pioneer Investments Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH and Sweden’s Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, have standing to sue on behalf of their subsidiaries and clients.

