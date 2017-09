(Reuters) - A class action accusing Merck & Co Inc of concealing from investors the risks of its now-withdrawn painkiller Vioxx may go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler of the District of New Jersey ruled Wednesday that whether the New Jersey-based drugmaker knowingly misled investors was a question for a jury, denying the company’s summary judgment motion.

