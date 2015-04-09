Wage lawsuit against D.C. hospital operator gets green light

(Reuters) - A proposed class action lawsuit accusing Washington, D.C.-area hospital operator MedStar Health Inc of not paying employees for work done on their lunch breaks can go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the District of Columbia on Wednesday rejected MedStar’s argument that the plaintiffs - 18 employees of six MedStar hospitals - had not included enough detail in their lawsuit, which was filed last April.

