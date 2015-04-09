FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wage lawsuit against D.C. hospital operator gets green light
April 9, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Wage lawsuit against D.C. hospital operator gets green light

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A proposed class action lawsuit accusing Washington, D.C.-area hospital operator MedStar Health Inc of not paying employees for work done on their lunch breaks can go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the District of Columbia on Wednesday rejected MedStar’s argument that the plaintiffs - 18 employees of six MedStar hospitals - had not included enough detail in their lawsuit, which was filed last April.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Dp5VTL

