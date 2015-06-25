Watchdog calls for greater accountability in Medicaid waivers

(Reuters) - A U.S. government watchdog has called for more transparency and accountability in the Department of Health and Human Services’ process for granting states exceptions from federal Medicaid requirements.

The Government Accountability Office, which provides auditing services to other government agencies, said in a report released on Wednesday that HHS sometimes granted the exceptions without clear evidence that they would improve Medicaid coverage.

