Walgreens to pay $9.86 million to resolve false billing claims

Walgreens Boots Alliance has agreed to pay $9.86 million to resolve allegations that it billed California's Medicaid program for claims in which it falsely certified drugs had been properly prescribed for particular diagnoses.

The settlement, announced by the U.S. Justice Department and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Thursday, resolved claims first raised in two lawsuits filed by whistleblowers under the False Claims Act.

