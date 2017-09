(Reuters) - A former district manager for drugmaker Warner Chilcott has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in connection with sales of osteoporosis medications Actonel and Atelvia.

Jeffrey Podolsky of East Meadow, New York, entered the plea on Tuesday before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti Saris in Boston, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

