Week Ahead in Health: May 4, 2015
May 4, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: May 4, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, May 4

2 p.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold a webinar on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' recent patient care quality initiatives, including its online star rating system for healthcare providers. It will focus on practical steps healthcare facilities should take to respond to these new programs. The speakers will be David Gifford, a senior vice president at the American Health Care Association, and Annaliese Impink, an executive vice president at Atlanta healthcare consulting firm SavaSeniorCare Consulting. For more information, visit bit.ly/1DQ6wuu.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OTpgnC

