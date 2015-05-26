FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: May 25, 2015
May 26, 2015 / 11:39 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: May 25, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Wednesday, May 27

8 a.m. - The American Conference Institute will kick off its three-day conference on drug pricing, "Big Four Pharmaceutical Pricing Boot Camp," at the Doubletree by Hilton Metropolitan in New York City. The conference will focus on how four government agencies that pay for healthcare - the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, the Public Health Service and the Coast Guard. It will feature speakers from the federal government and private sector. For more information, visit bit.ly/1EokDGB.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FdbBhi

