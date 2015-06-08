Week Ahead in Health: June 8, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Monday, June 8

9 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Risk Communication Advisory Committee will meet to discuss how to convey information to the public and healthcare providers about the potential fetal effects of methadone or buprenorphine, which are used to treat opioid addiction, and how to balance those risks with the benefits of treatment. The two-day public meeting will take place at the FDA’s New Hampshire Avenue office in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

