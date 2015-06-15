FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: June 15, 2015
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 15, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: June 15, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Tuesday, June 16

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will hear Procter & Gamble’s appeal of an order certifying five statewide classes of consumers who said they were misled about the digestive benefits of the company’s Align probiotic supplement. P&G has argued that the certified classes are too broad, as some consumers may have gotten some benefit from the supplements and others may not have relied on P&G’s advertising claims in making their purchasing decisions. The company has also said that plaintiffs failed to put forward a way to identify potential class members. The case is Rikos v. Procter & Gamble, No. 14-4088. For Rikos: Timothy Blood of Blood Hurst & O‘Reardon. For P&G: Brian Murray of Jones Day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MDYzxK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.