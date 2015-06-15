Week Ahead in Health: June 15, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Tuesday, June 16

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will hear Procter & Gamble’s appeal of an order certifying five statewide classes of consumers who said they were misled about the digestive benefits of the company’s Align probiotic supplement. P&G has argued that the certified classes are too broad, as some consumers may have gotten some benefit from the supplements and others may not have relied on P&G’s advertising claims in making their purchasing decisions. The company has also said that plaintiffs failed to put forward a way to identify potential class members. The case is Rikos v. Procter & Gamble, No. 14-4088. For Rikos: Timothy Blood of Blood Hurst & O‘Reardon. For P&G: Brian Murray of Jones Day.

