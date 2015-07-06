Week Ahead in Health: July 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 7

9 a.m. - Irish drugmaker Amarin Pharma Inc, represented by prominent constitutional lawyer Floyd Abrams, will urge a federal judge to prevent the Food and Drug Administration from restricting the company’s ability to promote a fish-oil pill for an unapproved use. The company says the FDA’s ban on so-called off-label marketing violates its free speech rights. The hearing is before District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan. The case is Amarin Pharma Inc v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-3588. For Amarin: Floyd Abrams of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. For the FDA: Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen London.

