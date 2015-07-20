FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: July 20, 2015
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: July 20, 2015

Brendan Pierson, Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Monday, July 20

8:30 a.m. - The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will hold a two-day workshop to examine the use of bacteriophage therapy - which utilizes viruses that kill bacteria - to combat antimicrobial resistance, which has been deemed a growing threat to public health. The event will discuss challenges facing the clinical development and regulation of these treatments. It will be held at the NIAID Conference Facility in Rockville, Maryland. More information is available at www.niaid.nih.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OrhsW7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.