Week Ahead in Health: July 27, 2015
July 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: July 27, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Monday, July 27

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will kick off a two-day workshop on robotically assisted surgical devices at its White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. The workshop is intended to gather input from the public on scientific, clinical and regulatory issues related to such devices. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1Vr9cdk.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IB2jTn

