Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 3, 2015

Monday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will kick off a two-day public meeting on the use of biomarkers in tobacco product regulation. The agency is seeking input from scientists and medical experts. The meeting will take place at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will resume at the same time on Tuesday. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1gP0JAM.

