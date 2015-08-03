FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 3, 2015
August 3, 2015

Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 3, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will kick off a two-day public meeting on the use of biomarkers in tobacco product regulation. The agency is seeking input from scientists and medical experts. The meeting will take place at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will resume at the same time on Tuesday. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1gP0JAM.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DmNOQL

