Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 10, 2015

Tuesday, August 11

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association's Health Law Section will hold a webinar on the effects of the Supreme Court's recent decision in King v. Burwell upholding federal healthcare subsidies. The webinar will include an overview of the issues in the case, and will look at how the decision's effects will vary between states that have their own exchanges, states that rely on federal exchanges and states with hybrid exchanges. It will also look at possible congressional and executive actions in the future. For more information, visit bit.ly/1EeDGVm.

