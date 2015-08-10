FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 10, 2015
August 10, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 10, 2015

Brendan Pierson, Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Tuesday, August 11

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association's Health Law Section will hold a webinar on the effects of the Supreme Court's recent decision in King v. Burwell upholding federal healthcare subsidies. The webinar will include an overview of the issues in the case, and will look at how the decision's effects will vary between states that have their own exchanges, states that rely on federal exchanges and states with hybrid exchanges. It will also look at possible congressional and executive actions in the future. For more information, visit bit.ly/1EeDGVm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Nl2Vuf

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

