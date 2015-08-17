Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 17, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Thursday, Aug. 20

12 p.m. ET - The health law section of the American Bar Association will hold a webinar, "Long-Term Care Fundamentals," on the legal issues involved in various kinds of managed care. Panelists will discuss assisted living, nursing and skilled nursing facilities, home healthcare, hospice and other forms of long-term care, with a focus on payment and regulatory and legal issues. It will be moderated by Cory Kallheim, president of legal affairs at LeadingAge, an association of aging-related organizations. For more information, visit bit.ly/1WmTGzR.

