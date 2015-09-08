FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 8, 2015
September 8, 2015

Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 8, 2015

Brendan Pierson, Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

10:15 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on the Protecting Affordable Coverage for Employees Act, a bill that would give states the authority to make employers with up to 100 employees exempt from the Affordable Care Act's employer mandate. The hearing will take place in room 2322 of the Rayburn House office building. The bill was introduced by Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Kentucky). Currently, employers with up to 50 employees are exempt. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1FnBP0R.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OusjOO

