Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 14, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

8:30 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will hold an all-day public meeting to discuss the safety and efficacy of this year's flu vaccine from Novartis AG. It will make additional background information available on its website no later than two days before the meeting, which will be held at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1VaY0Av.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OPHBxz