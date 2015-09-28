FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 28, 2015
September 28, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 28, 2015

Brendan Pierson, Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 28

7 a.m. - The American Conference Institute will kick off a two-day conference on women leaders in healthcare law. The conference will be co-chaired by Pam Roberts, chief counsel at Louisville, Kentucky's Kindred Healthcare's nursing center, and Lynn Fieldhouse, general counsel for Louisville's Signature HealthCARE. The event will take place at The Hamilton Crowne Plaza & Almas Conference Center in Washington, D.C., and will continue on Tuesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/1DukOqf.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VipNCw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
