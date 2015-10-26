FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 26, 2015
October 26, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 26, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Oct. 26

3 p.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will kick off its Institute for Health Plan Counsel at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. The program is for in-house counsel of health plans and their outside counsel advisors. Topics will include security breaches and healthcare fraud enforcement. The program will continue Tuesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/1LM3GA9.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GsHZD3

