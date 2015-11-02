Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 2, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

10:15 a.m. - The U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee will hold a hearing to look at several pending bills that would modify Medicare and Medicaid. The bills include additional funding for maternal care, a measure that would expand eligibility for long-term care and enhanced auditing requirements for some hospitals. The hearing will take place in Room 2322 of the Rayburn House office building. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1RDYmwY.

