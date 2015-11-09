FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 9, 2015
November 9, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 9, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting on drug interactions with hormonal contraceptives. The agency is seeking public comments to help develop its policy for studies on drug interactions. The meeting will take place at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1Ptfiaq.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iNB8Zj

