Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 9, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting on drug interactions with hormonal contraceptives. The agency is seeking public comments to help develop its policy for studies on drug interactions. The meeting will take place at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1Ptfiaq.

