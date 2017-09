Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 16

12 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's health law section will hold a webinar on legal issues related to aging, titled "The Healthy People 2020 Law and Policy Project: A Focus on Older Adults." For more information, visit bit.ly/1N2zzF4.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20WwNW0