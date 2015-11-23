Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 23, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting to consider the application of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to market drisapersen, a new drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The committee will accept comments from the public. The meeting will take place at the FDA's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1OWqFcM.

