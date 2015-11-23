FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 23, 2015
November 23, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 23, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting to consider the application of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to market drisapersen, a new drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The committee will accept comments from the public. The meeting will take place at the FDA's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1OWqFcM.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OnFzFQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
