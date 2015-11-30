FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 30, 2015
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 30, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 30

9 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Women's Health will hold a public meeting to provide a general update on its strategic priorities, educational outreach and research initiatives of interest to national women's health organizations. The meeting will be held at the Cy Brickfield Center in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1MIQNnD.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LIn4Hv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.