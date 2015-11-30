Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 30, 2015

Nov 30 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 30

9 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Women's Health will hold a public meeting to provide a general update on its strategic priorities, educational outreach and research initiatives of interest to national women's health organizations. The meeting will be held at the Cy Brickfield Center in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1MIQNnD.

