Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 14, 2015

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 14

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will hold a meeting at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, to discuss a clinical trial on Merck & Co's cholesterol drugs Vytorin and Zetia. The trial was submitted to the agency in support of supplemental new drug applications to approve the drugs to lower cardiovascular risk. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1QjhDqA.

