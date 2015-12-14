FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 14, 2015
#Westlaw News
December 14, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 14, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 14

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will hold a meeting at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, to discuss a clinical trial on Merck & Co's cholesterol drugs Vytorin and Zetia. The trial was submitted to the agency in support of supplemental new drug applications to approve the drugs to lower cardiovascular risk. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1QjhDqA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RMYSeH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
