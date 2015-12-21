Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 21, 2015

Dec 21 -

Here is an upcoming event of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 21

Plaintiffs in an antitrust multidistrict litigation against Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates must file a response to the defendants’ motion to limit discovery. The dispute concerns the production of certain categories of data by the defendants; the plaintiffs have asked that it be produced for a time period spanning from 1995 through 2015, while defendants are proposing to limit it to 2005 through 2012. The underlying lawsuit accuses the Blue Cross Blue Shield entities of conspiring to divide up the market in violation of antitrust laws. The case is In Re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation, Northern District of Alabama, No. 2:13-cv-20000. For plaintiffs: Megan Jones of Hausfeld. For defendants: Adam Charnes of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

