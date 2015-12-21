FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 21, 2015
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 21, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 21, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Here is an upcoming event of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 21

Plaintiffs in an antitrust multidistrict litigation against Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates must file a response to the defendants’ motion to limit discovery. The dispute concerns the production of certain categories of data by the defendants; the plaintiffs have asked that it be produced for a time period spanning from 1995 through 2015, while defendants are proposing to limit it to 2005 through 2012. The underlying lawsuit accuses the Blue Cross Blue Shield entities of conspiring to divide up the market in violation of antitrust laws. The case is In Re Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation, Northern District of Alabama, No. 2:13-cv-20000. For plaintiffs: Megan Jones of Hausfeld. For defendants: Adam Charnes of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NGUxEx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.