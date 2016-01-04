Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 4, 2015

Jan 4 (Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

2 p.m. ET - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold a webinar on class actions in the healthcare space. Topics will include the history of healthcare class actions, issues involved in class certification and how class actions impact employers. The webinar is the first in a multi-part series. For more information, visit bit.ly/1PzxlwM

