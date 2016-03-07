FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: March 7, 2016
March 7, 2016 / 12:33 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: March 7, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

By Brendan Pierson

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 8

8:30 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee Meeting will meet to consider the inclusion of six substances in the list of "bulk substances" that may be used in compounded pharmacy products. The meeting will be held in Building 31 of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1So5CR1.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X6x0Co

