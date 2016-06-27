Week Ahead in Health: June 27, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Sunday, June 26

7 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will kick off a four-day program beginning with its in-house counsel program on Sunday and followed by its annual meeting Monday through Wednesday at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver. Topics will include the relationship between in-house and outside counsel, the rise of value-based care models, privacy and other issues related to internet-connected devices and others. For more information, visit bit.ly/25m2ugl.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28Yb6Bx (Additional reporting by Jessica Dye)