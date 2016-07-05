FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Health: July 5, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: July 5, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 5

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear an appeal by Canadian drugmaker Apotex Inc of a decision by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board upholding the validity of a Pfizer Inc patent, which relates to the New York-based drugmaker's antibiotic Tygacil. Apotex has argued that the patent, which describes a formulation designed to make the active chemical tigecycline more stable, is obvious in light of prior art. The case is Apotex Inc v. Wyeth LLC, No. 15-1871. For Apotex: John Molenda of Steptoe & Johnson. For Pfizer: David Berl of Williams & Connolly.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29ngpLa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.