Week Ahead in Health: July 5, 2016

July 5 (Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 5

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear an appeal by Canadian drugmaker Apotex Inc of a decision by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board upholding the validity of a Pfizer Inc patent, which relates to the New York-based drugmaker's antibiotic Tygacil. Apotex has argued that the patent, which describes a formulation designed to make the active chemical tigecycline more stable, is obvious in light of prior art. The case is Apotex Inc v. Wyeth LLC, No. 15-1871. For Apotex: John Molenda of Steptoe & Johnson. For Pfizer: David Berl of Williams & Connolly.

