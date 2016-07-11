Week Ahead in Health: July 11, 2016

(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, July 11

9:30 a.m. - A trial is scheduled to begin in a multimillion dollar Medicare fraud case against a weight loss surgeon who practiced in Brooklyn and Long Island. Syed Imran Ahmed was arrested in March 2014 on charges that he billed Medicare for numerous surgeries that he never performed. From January 2011 to December 2013, he billed Medicare $85 million, of which Medicare reimbursed more than $7 million, according to a criminal complaint. The case is USA v. Ahmed, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:14-cr-00277, before Chief Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry. For Ahmed: Morris Fodeman of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and others. For the government: Turner Buford of the Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney's office.

