a year ago
Week Ahead in Health: July 18, 2016
July 18, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: July 18, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 19

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss an application by Valeant Pharmaceuticals for approval of an injection of brodalumab, a human monoclonal antibody, to treat psoriasis. The meeting will take place at the Building 31 Conference Center of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit bit.ly/29VvMKo.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a9ZNsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
