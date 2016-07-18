Week Ahead in Health: July 18, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 19

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss an application by Valeant Pharmaceuticals for approval of an injection of brodalumab, a human monoclonal antibody, to treat psoriasis. The meeting will take place at the Building 31 Conference Center of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit bit.ly/29VvMKo.

