Week Ahead in Health: July 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 26

1 p.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee will hold a meeting to hear updates on research from the agency's Laboratory of Molecular Oncology and the Laboratory of Biological Chemistry. The meeting will be held in Building 31 of the FDA's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit bit.ly/29QTg5q

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aajw6T