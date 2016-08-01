Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 1, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. will hear an appeal by Reckitt Benckiser of an order by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidating a patent on its Suboxone sublingual film for opioid dependence that it has accused rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc of infringing. BioDelivery makes a competing product, Bunavail. The outcome will also affect a pending patent dispute between the companies in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The case is RB Pharmaceuticals Ltd v. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc, No. 16-1044. For RB: Jeffrey Elikan of Covington & Burling. For BioDelivery: Danielle Herritt of McCarter & English.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2arKqu0 (Additional reporting by Jessica Dye)