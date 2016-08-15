FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 15, 2016
August 15, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 15, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 15

1 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's health law section will hold a webinar on legal and cultural concerns that arise in providing effective representation for veterans. It will address how to navigate programs intended to provide benefits to help low-income veterans and those involved in the criminal justice system. For more information, visit bit.ly/2aK2Qbr.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bsrg5x

