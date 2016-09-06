Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 5, 2016

Sept 6 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

1 p.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will hear arguments over whether to revive an antitrust class action accusing GlaxoSmithKline of suppressing generic competition for its antidepressant Wellbutrin XL. The lawsuit, brought by direct and indirect Wellbutrin XL purchasers, centers on a 2007 agreement by generic drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Anchen Pharmaceuticals Inc, since bought by Par Pharmaceutical, to delay launch of a generic version of Wellbutrin XL in exchange for a promise that GSK and its partner Biovail Corp, since bought by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, would delay launching their own competing generic. Valeant has settled and is no longer in the case. The case is In re Wellbutrin XL Antitrust Litigation, U.S. Court of Appeals, 3rd Circuit, No. 15-2875. For indirect purchaser plaintiffs: Peter St. Phillip of Lowey Dannenberg Cohen & Hart. For direct purchaser plaintiffs: Thomas Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For GSK: Leslie John of Ballard Spahr.

