FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 12, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 12, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 12, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Sept 12 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 12

7:30 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Parenteral Drug Association, a non-profit drug industry group, will jointly host a conference to discuss the latest regulatory developments and initiatives affecting pharmaceutical products. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, will be a featured speaker at the three-day event, which will be hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. More information is available at www.pda.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cD1JrT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.