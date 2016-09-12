Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 12, 2016

Sept 12 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 12

7:30 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Parenteral Drug Association, a non-profit drug industry group, will jointly host a conference to discuss the latest regulatory developments and initiatives affecting pharmaceutical products. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, will be a featured speaker at the three-day event, which will be hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. More information is available at www.pda.org.

