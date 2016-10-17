FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 17, 2016
October 17, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 17, 2016

Brendan Pierson

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear an appeal by the anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress of a lower court injunction barring it from distributing videos secretly taken by anti-abortion activists claiming to show Planned Parenthood staff discussed the illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue. The injunction was issued in February by U.S. District Judge William Orrick of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in a lawsuit brought by the National Abortion Federation, a nonprofit representing abortion providers. The CMP argues that the injunction violates its First Amendment right to free speech. The case is National Abortion Federation et al v. Center for Medical Progress, No. 16-15360. For NAF: Derek Foran of Morrison & Foerster. For CMP: Catherine Short of Life Legal Defense Foundation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dYw1qJ (Additional reporting by Barbara Grzincic)

