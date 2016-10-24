Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 24, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

8:30 p.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Technical Electronic Product Radiation Safety Standards Committee will meet at the Gaithersburg Holiday Inn in Gaithersburg, Maryland to discuss radiation emission standards for medical devices. The meeting will continue at the same time on Wednesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/2esM6r4.

