10 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 24, 2016
#Westlaw News
October 24, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 24, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

8:30 p.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Technical Electronic Product Radiation Safety Standards Committee will meet at the Gaithersburg Holiday Inn in Gaithersburg, Maryland to discuss radiation emission standards for medical devices. The meeting will continue at the same time on Wednesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/2esM6r4.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2enshSg (Additional reporting by Barbara Grzincic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
